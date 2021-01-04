Couple reunites inside care home as visits resume

A New York couple reunited inside a nursing home after revised COVID-19 guidelines allowed visitors back inside some facilities.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Couple reunites inside care home as visits resume
I've been coming here better part of a year most of the time I've stood outside which makes it that's not nice. Especially when it's snowing in things like that but I still and really really bad weather prices and Carl there. Ball. There was. Pretty much a quiet moment because we've. Emotional about it. A and. Tom every day. Transportation. It's not gonna happen. Referred back to closing up.

{"duration":"1:06","description":"A New York couple reunited inside a nursing home after revised COVID-19 guidelines allowed visitors back inside some facilities.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76822042","title":"Couple reunites inside care home as visits resume ","url":"/US/video/couple-reunites-inside-care-home-visits-resume-76822042"}