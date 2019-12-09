Transcript for Couple sues fertility clinic over in vitro mixup

When Christina Kenderick ginger WASL most he had trouble getting pregnant they turn to institute for reproductive medicine and signed a New Jersey fertility clinic. And in 2013 after in vitro fertilization Christina got pregnant. You're trying for so long. Bomb. It's joyous. And I'm gonna have a child demeanor. You're excited when her daughter was born cristina's that she didn't take it seriously people teller that Kirby be looked Asian when she's about to. She started to get more Asian features couple decided to get a DNA test and the role results king housing disbelief. I was devastated. Historical crime. The tests determined that drew. Is not her daughter's biological father. The child is only biologically linked to Christina they're now suing the clinic alleging the facility failed to properly train employees. And failed to supervise that while handling specimens. Along with failure to maintain a proper database of patient and specimen sampled genetic tree. People trust these professional spend. Hundreds of thousands of dollars and they should do their job properly in the should be checks and balances. The clinic released a statement saying this matter involves a private group litigation art of GBH does not comment on matters in litigation. The DNA tests also revealed the little girl has a rare blood disorder the couple has since divorced and his co parenting. Are their main focus now is finding the girl's biological father. Maggie relief ABC news New York.

