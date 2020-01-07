Couple swept into ocean while taking wedding photos

More
Lifeguards saved a couple that was swept into the Pacific Ocean while taking photos in California.
1:23 | 07/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Couple swept into ocean while taking wedding photos
Which have not been about a month old boy. The US. It's took.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:23","description":"Lifeguards saved a couple that was swept into the Pacific Ocean while taking photos in California.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71567132","title":"Couple swept into ocean while taking wedding photos","url":"/US/video/couple-swept-ocean-taking-wedding-photos-71567132"}