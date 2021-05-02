Transcript for How COVID-19 is changing the US economy

The US added 49000. Jobs in the month of January that roughly meets expectations that is far short of what the economy needs to recover the estimated ten million jobs lost because of the pandemic. So how is the corona virus changing our economy and what does it mean for the millions of Americans struggling financially are due to Bolton has a closer look. The pandemic is changing the shape of the American economy Lee unique aspect of this. Crisis European that is the combination with the help crisis and economic crisis the virus wiped out millions of jobs and destroyed more than half of American small businesses according to Yelp. Just imagine. You're out of work through no fault her home. You file for unemployment while you're looking for a job. You find one. You get an offer but then you find out there's a higher risk of your game you'd expect from cove in nineteen. The virus is also driving unemployment from its Ford decade low of three and a half percent in February 20/20 to its current level. More than seventeen and a half million Americans are receding some form of unemployment support. Columbia University professor for rupiah is analyzing how Americans are spending their stimulus money. And the G didn't believe it was and are breaking trust is seated in the actual news and these numbers. And you can see how he knew nothing cuts in many variables and she really focus on this themselves. The virus has hit the service and travel industries the hardest workers an entertainment live events tourism and hospitality are especially vulnerable can be difficult and needs time for small business owners. Especially restaurants. United Airlines and American Airlines say they will have to furlough tens of thousands of workers if another stimulus package is not passed before April from a larger view a staggering statistic. The end of 20/20 brought the sharpest rise in the US Harvard he rates since the 1960s according to a study co released by the University of Chicago in the University of Notre Dame. And you're seeing this is divergent fortunes were doing well job though vs those who do not are. On the flip side people more able to work from home Ernest stronger financial position than ever. BankAmerica estimates that Americans have a collective one point six trillion dollars in savings. One retail Data Co. CEO sees firsthand to which consumers have purchasing power and which don't. We are seeing a bifurcation between Jones you'd call professional workers and those in the lower income polls. You think about anything about professional workers Sheen is an all time records with RKG. Higher saving lower interest rates. People are spending less. And. The wealthiest 10% of American households own 88% of all stocks. They benefited the most from the S&P 518%. Return in 20/20. Also the median home price in the US rose by 15%. To an all time high above 320000. Dollars benefiting all homeowners. But especially owners whose homes could fetch the highest prices. In housing demand for second homes as rising putting emphasis on those with three sources and those without. Yes you are seeing. On second homes really getting most of the growth this is data from Renton when you are from. East its I want. We're prior. Second home mortgage luck throughout doubled from a year ago primary also largely. Why interest rates are up 2%. Year. Professor if Britney up puts these patterns into contacts. And then he got only highlighted the Japanese we do lose who don't have and to those who have but also reaching those who have and those who are a lot more. On a much larger scale America's billionaires is such as Jeff these those Elon Musk Bill Gates Kanye West Tyler Perry holds roughly four trillion dollars in wealth. A figure roughly double what the 165. Million poorest Americans are collectively worth. In fact the ten richest billionaires have a combined net worth of more than one trillion dollars. Some states are evening considering a billionaire tax a Washington stayed is one that has proposed that so right out of the gate if that passes that would affect Microsoft's founder Bill Gates. Amazon's founder Jeff baze us. And lawmakers in Nazi say if news billionaire taxes were in acted it would add about two and a half billion dollars to state coffers. Two years from now Diane Bryant Deirdre Bolton thank you for that and just luck.

