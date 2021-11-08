Transcript for COVID-19 diaries: Virus’s impact on children

We are all tired we're back here again. Wearing masks. And ninety five's. And these respirators ranger frankly awful to Wear. Mrs. Haiti's urges Covert happening and it's totally prevent. I think for us the most striking thing. Is how old they increased in their families that are coming in that are positive and not just the one patient and the parents are positive on the siblings are popular. We currently have four children and needed would be perfect nineteen to of those are asking you level air. All these numbers are not comparable but he number seen in the adult hospitals. Our associates and our providers are doing a fantastic job of taking care these. Patients we have days premature infant in the neonatal icu on record or remembering oxygen nation support at mount as the heart lung bypass machine. In our PQ we have made 23 month old infant on a high frequency us Lieberman leader. We've had four other teenagers all unvaccinated. In the unity on various levels of escalating rest towards. Worked in the pediatric patients are a lot sicker than they were last year there's still a lot of you know kids that are running around but that increase in the ones that are having to be admitted. His striking for us. We will continue to do our jobs and hope that we can get enough information out to. Stop any vaccine hesitancy. And get through this. Latest setback.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.