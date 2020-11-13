Transcript for COVID-19 emergency

The nation's largest school district is warning parents that students. May be sent back to remote learning. And for the first time during this pandemic the West Coast is issuing a travel advisory recommending fourteen day quarantine. For interstate and international travel all of this is president elect Biden's transition team prepares his administration's coded response plan. They Abu bey is in Washington with the latest. Grow urgency across the country has new current virus cases to reach levels never before seen. On Thursday alone a single day record Johns Hopkins University reporting more than 150000. In new infection. And for the first time in this pandemic stage on the west coasts issuing a travel advisory. Officials' recommending a fourteen to have quarantined for all visitors traveling from at a state or internationally. And encouraging residents to stay local. The seven day average now a staggering 71%. Higher than a once about two weeks ago. I said if we did not get control of this that we could reach a 100000 infections today and people thought I was being hyperbolic. And now look what's happening. Across the country an increasing number of could in nineteen patient overwhelming doctors and nurses. According to the curb in nineteen tracking project nearly a third of hospitals now saying. The icu beds or 880% capacity. Agent showing up every day let. Litter would like soup. CDC director Robert Redfield telling an ABC news affiliate this isn't very serious threat. Am I don't think it's. Unlikely union. Next week or two that we won't be having a million cases a week. In this country Iran. Gigli growing infection rate sending many cities and states enter crisis mode. It's really important not to congressmen this virus. The threat is really real. Yeah yeah. And they can move they joins me live now for more on the national response to the growing coma nineteen emergency should take good afternoon you know as we mentioned earlier the Washington Post is reporting that more than 100. And thirty Secret Service members have reportedly tested positive for Kobe and are isolating after being exposed and infected colleague how much do we know about. While Diane ABC news has not confirm these details of the Washington Post is reporting that the some raging virus has now sidelined about 10% of the secret service's core security team at their anonymous sources were linking this in part to those large rallies we saw presidents from posting in the lead up to election last week we know it's very few people in those crowds were wearing masks and the present himself having been a fan of masked. He himself tested positive for the corona virus and several people in his orbit have also tested positive for the corona virus we know right now the White House chief of staff mark meadows is battling Kobe nineteenth along with two political advisors to the president could corps in the Lindell ski along with David bossy so they are taking this is and then another example. Of just how relaxed in the relaxed attitude about his deadly pandemic around the president. Aren't figure moving in Washington Forrest thanks change.

