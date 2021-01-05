Transcript for COVID-19 patients surge in Missouri hospitals

In two weeks cope in nineteen hospitalizations are up a 135%. Saint Luke's health system they're treating forty patients. This comes as fewer counties require masks endorse and encourage people to still. Collins EC guidelines the University of Kansas health system also has more patients and for the first time in months they had to open a second cup in nineteen icu. Nobody wants to Wear masks we have not wanted to Wear masks. But the virus does not care about that doctors say hospitalized patients tend to be unvaccinated individuals ages thirty to fifty years old they hope everyone gets the cook at nineteen vaccine it's only for our individual protection but it's for the protection of people around us and our community. And that should give people a sense of pride and charity to do those things that that's your vastly are dead ends now range protect yourself but to protect your last Wednesday there household members and people are around. And then the larger community it's home school districts on both sides of the state liner reporting higher case numbers. And quarantines be those are the times where were at risk of transmission now because we know that those pillars of infection prevention and control. Ask wearing right physical distancing those things remain true today just like that they were. Three months ago six months ago a year ago doctor Weil says the trend is concerning and recommends wearing a mask inside and keep distancing Brian Johnson came DC nine news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.