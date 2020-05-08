Transcript for COVID-19’s economic impact on daily life

And as congress continues to negotiate millions of Americans are still out of work. We spoke with two people who lost their job because of the pandemic here's a life looks for them right now. Still without that additional 600 dollars at the federal government came Ginsburg here's acts. I would not have survived. I did have a savings which has I've had to use. I'm fifteen years four years old ice. Always words I never quite friends claimants and this is my first time doing its. None of that 600 dollars from the cares act has ended. I'm me. Adam exists I'm frightened I'm frightened about what's gonna happen she so many families. And but who need this money and who are going to end up Paul Lance I want you get back to work. And now it the second wave happening in Florida the coated. Virus. I don't know and that's going to be. Time hesitant. To get back into the workplace. Due to the fact that my partner has. Immune deficiencies in an extra 600 dollars has been a lifeline to us to keep the roof over our heads. Keep food on the table. Keep her medications in stock so. If we lose that it's going to be very very difficult. Flores were not really sure what we're gonna do I think there's millions and millions of other people in this country. Who have their own independent stories. Wins different situations. It may or may not be like mine but that require this money right now due to the fact that. Pandemic is still seemingly in full swing in many areas. And we will continue to follow Bunning and Chris but if US share your own unemployment story please do. Treatise that ABC news live.

