Cow that escaped slaughterhouse is headed to sanctuary

More
Songwriter Diane Warren stepped in to help save the life of a cow that eluded capture for more than a day after a herd escaped from a California slaughterhouse.
0:56 | 06/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cow that escaped slaughterhouse is headed to sanctuary
Or. You went to somebody learned. Yeah yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:56","description":"Songwriter Diane Warren stepped in to help save the life of a cow that eluded capture for more than a day after a herd escaped from a California slaughterhouse.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78484963","title":"Cow that escaped slaughterhouse is headed to sanctuary","url":"/US/video/cow-escaped-slaughterhouse-headed-sanctuary-78484963"}