Transcript for 'Coward' suspect arrested in officer's killing

It's been a somber week and a half for all of us here in re seeing colony and it's been very tiring for law enforcement to catch the killer of one of our Brothers. We are pleased to announce we have actually caught that killer this evening. This coward is in our custody going out for that scene that evening and seeing one of our fellow Brothers. Murdered. We have not stopped the fight to find his killer. We worked night and day dozens of law enforcement agencies and dozens law enforcement professionals. One to see closure we want to see it as soon as humanly possible so today. Although a somber day is a very proud day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.