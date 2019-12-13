Now Playing: This family is on a mission to collect 50,000 pairs of shoes

Now Playing: Cowboys help nab alleged car thief

Now Playing: What other jobs would Michael, Sara and Keke want to do?

Now Playing: Tom Steyer weighs in on Trump impeachment

Now Playing: Collapsed Hard Rock Hotel will not be demolished for months

Now Playing: Outgoing Kentucky governor pardons convicted killer

Now Playing: Professor shares his love of physics

Now Playing: Is ‘Richard Jewell’ accurate?

Now Playing: FBI considers New Jersey shooting a domestic terror case

Now Playing: Deals and Steals to ‘green up’ your holidays

Now Playing: 3 female staffers sexually harassed by Pentagon official: IG report

Now Playing: Veteran police sergeant charged with 'pattern of harassment,' state's attorney says

Now Playing: Ex-NBA commissioner suffers brain hemorrhage

Now Playing: Small plane makes emergency landing on California freeway

Now Playing: Terrifying video of family’s hacked Ring camera system

Now Playing: Storms bring heavy snow and rain

Now Playing: Democrats delay historic vote on impeachment articles

Now Playing: College student stabbed, killed near elite campus

Now Playing: Man has the sweetest reunion with his rescued dog