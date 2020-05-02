Coyote eagerly awaits badger buddy

The two pals were caught on camera strolling together in northern California.
0:37 | 02/05/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Coyote eagerly awaits badger buddy
Video of two new towns of northern California cameras picked up a coyote and a badger playing together the coyote jumps ticket as a friend to come along the batter. But there isn't afraid they walk up together Ed though they're. Buddy movie Captain America star Chris Evans pleaded I'm choosing to believe that the coyote sounds like Michael J. Fox. And the bad your sounds like Sam Elliott. And their best friends on an adventure and our parent company Disney is in the script written worry they combat movie. And honey badger don't care. And.

