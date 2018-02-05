Cracked window forces Southwest flight diversion

Southwest Flight 957, scheduled to fly from Chicago, Illinois, to Newark, New Jersey, was diverted to Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport and landed "without incident," according to the FAA.
0:25 | 05/02/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Cracked window forces Southwest flight diversion
And good afternoon journalist Joan here's what's happening on this Wednesday afternoon another scare on a Southwest Airlines flight the plane which was headed to Newark. Divert because of a window cracked these pictures show the damage on board the flight which took off from Chicago. Flight diverted to Cleveland southwest says only one layer of the window paint cracked. There was no deep pressurization of the cap.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

