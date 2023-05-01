Through the Cracks: Black farmers seek debt relief

ABC News’ Rachel Scott reports on efforts to get debt relief to Black farmers who have faced decades of discrimination in federal loans, as a recent lawsuit blocks billions in long-promised aid.

May 1, 2023

