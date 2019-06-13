Cracks appear on floor of skyscraper viewing platform

More
Visitors to Chicago's tallest building captured video appearing to show cracks in the floor of The Ledge attraction at the Willis Tower.
0:31 | 06/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cracks appear on floor of skyscraper viewing platform

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"Visitors to Chicago's tallest building captured video appearing to show cracks in the floor of The Ledge attraction at the Willis Tower.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63676914","title":"Cracks appear on floor of skyscraper viewing platform","url":"/US/video/cracks-floor-skyscraper-viewing-platform-63676914"}