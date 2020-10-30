Crane sends debris flying into NYC street

More
NYPD warns of falling debris as a crane spinning in the wind knocked what appears to be metal from a nearby skyscraper.
1:23 | 10/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crane sends debris flying into NYC street
When we. We.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:23","description":"NYPD warns of falling debris as a crane spinning in the wind knocked what appears to be metal from a nearby skyscraper.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73926457","title":"Crane sends debris flying into NYC street","url":"/US/video/crane-sends-debris-flying-nyc-street-73926457"}