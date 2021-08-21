Crews battle commercial fire in Washington state

A massive fire broke out at a building in Puyallup, Washington, which contains 1,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia, according to authorities.
0:43 | 08/21/21

Crews battle commercial fire in Washington state
