Transcript for The crisis in the Bahamas revisited by journalists who were on the ground

Wouldn't it dads welcome that ABC news live I'm Kimberly rugs we've all seen how the Bahamas has been decimated. By hurricane Dorian and our reporter Marcus Moore has been there from the very beginning when he made landfall as a category five. And it joins us now to talk about. Some of the experiences. Mark is it's good to see you your reporting has been. Amazing also pretty devastating to see what's happened. What sticks out in your mind. Well Cuban is going to be with the U this morning I think what really sticks out to me is just how. How widespread. The devastation is and and how. Long although a road it will be four four people who live in in these parts of the Bahamas to to recover. When you are there on the ground in marsh Harbour for example and you go to that took to the town. All around you brick buildings have been have been flattened homes have been torn away and nick it's almost hard to wrap your mind around the idea. That that they can that they can even recovers like where do you start so I really think that it's something that's gonna really. Stick out to me and obviously the human element people's lives have been changed now forever. Absolutely so I wanna take you back come to win. The for the storm first hit at the beginning and you were outside so let's take a look at that. The winds have continue to intensify here and Mark Wahlberg in this category five. What the sustained winds of okay. Hope and wind gusts up to. Yeah what is going Aaron. And often and it's. And get them here but I don't mean yeah but. There's nothing average here is on the islands. Back fact it is getting went. But he defeated three that's been snapped. When all of Wang got to come grow with us. Like that moment right there if that perhaps they incredible. If and when we first got here. When we first got them elected. We're looking under the there would be covering that. This staircase. But all those things that in down. And we got. We continue to fill those. Continue to look when I got here at times where it's almost like the wind is coming from every every direction. And when we first got here this staircase at the Condo complex what was it was surrounded by actually. But those trees are gone and you can see in the parking lot. You can also see off in the distance. One of these buildings there. As it is being battered by these incredible wins and look at the paltry the reason waving. And the sustained when. And then those one gusts like that this army. Wow moment. And up next it's beer. That it could lead parts of this area devastated. Did you expected to be the so powerful elect what was going through your mind when you actually had see you come back indoors. Well you know I have. I've been I've covered several hurricanes. The Hurricane Katrina hurricane Patricia that hit put the land the Mexico and and hurricane Harvey so. Bomb but have been through them before and there's always a point. Word especially if it's a category three or higher there's always a point where you have to Wear you have to go in so but this one. Was was different. In that. It it got so bad so quickly. Generally you start feeling the tropical storm force winds and you feel that for. Four few hours this one seem to really get intense and you got into those hurricane force winds very quickly so I didn't expect that. And that was quite memorable. And so what we had to go inside. That that was the right thing to do just because it is so incredibly dangerous to be outside and have debris flying around and then as we saw later. That devastating storms are. Yeah I think the other crazy thing is I mean the storm was just sitting. On top of the islands for such a long time so we have another clip of you where you were working from inside a utility closet. The wildest storm was bearing down to let's take a look at that. A one of the things were waiting for right now is for the eye of the storm. To approach. The center of the storm which ironically and many. Meteorologists and people who. Enjoy whether. Find it fascinating when you get those wind gusts you can you can feel you can feel the pressure change and your ears kind of pop. That's happened several times are so we have. Moved into. Another safe room where in. Tell of the closet that we moved to this. Producer. Concrete ceiling. Are they so we think we're in a good spot. We wanted to get out of the place that we were in. Fear that this is the with the hundred coming. Had the wind just have not met I mean look the with a solid strong it's almost. Preparing to rip the door open you could see daylight at the top of the cracked things that that lock. It barely holding on. Man look down on the ground there that water cascading into the Condo. Absolutely incredible. You can see you can see that that weird kinda pushed the door open. And we've also heard bits and pieces of debris hitting the door as well let. That lock holding its the water bill if they think that the bottom you can see there. We tried our best when the fire started try to keep the water from from getting him but now in his. Look at that. They while the here. With an. As an. We'll look it's. The Braves completely alone. The bridge itself. Yeah it's it's unbelievable really what what is struck you the most about all of the damage that you've seen we've seen the videos on their surreal to see. Over the screen but what is struck you the most seeing it in person. I think what what really has put me the most is the fact that you have brick buildings. That have been that have been destroyed usually. You would you would. The suspect or you would he would think that a that a brick building a solid building. Would be okay in a hurricane even even a category five in fact those of the buildings you would seek out four for shelter. And to have seen those types of structures. Obliterated. Is is really astonishing and any give you a sense of the of the power. Of this storm with both sustained winds of a 180 miles per hour the wind gusts. Upwards of 220. And as you mentioned the storms that. All in one spot for so long in this like how do you. How do you prepare for something like that for category five storm to blow win and then stay in that spot. Four hours 448 hours for example. So then that is I think will be. A case study in in how to prepare. For these types of extreme storms in the future. And this is certainly something I'll never forget made. Absolutely elect one of the images in your. Your reports with lead the furniture floating like absolutely unreal so. One of the more larger magic moments came. Win that you saw some folks trying to swim. For safety so here's how played out. Damn it. We haven't had the happy. That it. We aren't we got this wagon where it has where we missed way. Guys got to give them that get up here we gotta go that's yet to go fast. It's way. Mark is that is does that's so hard to imagine. Being in that situation so we hear your voice on the tape yelling swim swim did you get to speak to them after they crossed. Yet so so the boy issue here telling telling the people to swim that that's the producer one of the producers I was working with Scott showman. That's his voice you hear and and just to revealed a bit of of the back story on that that moment. That happened as the storm have in the eye of the storm was over a so things had calmed down. And we got our first look. At the need the devastation from the first part of the storm and we were actually doing an interview with a man who was washed out of his home. By the storm surge. And he ended up inside of our armed band that we had rented. It was surrounded by water but he will he ended up inside the man because the window was broken. So then we ended up interviewing him on the the steps of the Condo where we rode out the storm. And as we're doing that interview we hear these stories. People yelling help. Help and we look off in the distance and we see these people who'll are just outside of a house that surrounded by rushing water. And that's when our producers Scott showman and I didn't. Asked what what do what should we do can we get to them. Scott put the camera down he ran across. He went through the water on top defense. Good to get up to the people and and told them to swim and so that's that that clip that you heard. And after that. He and another gentleman. Escorted them to the fence. We help them over the fence and are there producer. Are Kristin Otto. Began doing a first date because they have some cuts and so he was treating us some of the cuts on the two teenage girls before they then went off to to a bunker. Of Milton. I had various short conversations with them they were just thankful to be okay and thankful to be alive but it was clear Kimberly. They were absolutely. Traumatized. And in shock by what had happened but but no doubt a thankful to be alive. Yeah absolutely and when you think about the idea that that's sort of situation what's happening all over the islands. It's pretty scary so you mention news. The resident that was seeking shelter that you were interviewing that's sought shelter in the car so we have come a clip of that right now. Like liberty the cabinet's top wall and then I try to make it to my bedroom plot that. And Alison my bedroom clock to collect three hours. But then made it that badly burned to get view pot I that a but it get math seven at the thought of dumb. Com and a little bit I think but get. Maybe somebody. Those in the quest of two story building. But the water was so strong. This puts me right right by that I mean I was limit I think good and that could not in. I guess I think it's interesting because there's this point where it's like your reporting but then the story becomes a part of your own life what did you think when he's like. I was then your car drinking your water. Yet well you know I'll I was. I was thankful that our car was there and that there was that the other that there was water for him you know one of the things as journalists you never. Want to become. Part of the story or be the story in a sense and it seemed to that in this particular situation. That in some way we did become. Part of this story. But that's not that's not our intention our goal is to is just to report back what's happening. And observed. But I am and Kim have got to tell you I'm that nothing Dodd that we were we were where we were. And that our band was where it was so that. So that Robin. Which was was his name that. He had a a place because he was so close he was so close to being washed out. Into the sea. So the fact that he was able to get into that band and that the window was down. Was just incredible and the people who we were talking about or earlier the food for people. If they have stayed in their house. Who knows what would have happened. And when they'd what we heard their screams. It was happening at a time that it was truly a race against time because we knew that beat the backside of that storm would be approaching. And that if they were out in the elements in that they almost certainly would not have have survived so. To have been there in that moment. To help. Our crew was is very thankful for that and and to have been able to document. What happened. On the island there. Is another thing that we're thankful for to be able to get the word out and let people know how how dire the situation is now in this part of the Bahamas. Absolutely so some estimates have. The dollar amount of damage to the Bahamas at said then. Billion in you've also been able to see the devastation from the island from above so let's take a look at some of your footage in that helicopter. And from the air we are getting our first look at the the scale of the damage and we can see how hurricane Dorian. Has absolutely flattened this entire island. And we're talking about north harbor and we have seen how the airport the main airport. Is under water. And of that airport will be key because that is how they're going to get a lot of the supplies and relief aid into the marsh Harbour. Where people are trying to recover from this devastating storm that was no doubt. Unprecedented. And from the air you can see street after street. Row after row of homes and businesses that have been flattened we're talking about concrete buildings that have been torn apart. From the force of this hurricane. Wind gusts sustain that operated at eighty miles an hour at 225. Mile an hour wind gusts. Absolutely obliterated. In those wind gusts from the storm as we can see from the air absolutely destroying this island you can see. Homes and businesses really nine. What has made this especially catastrophic is that this is occurred on an island. And the next step from here will be tried to clear away they're up half. Or relief. Food and supplies to be able to be brought to the islands and distributed to the the thousands of people who've been impacted and this is a community. That relies on tourism. Many people come here to enjoy the view that it a part of the excitement. And everything that the Bahamas has to offer. And there is real concern about what this what the impact this one out on the economy and these islands the third busiest or the Bahamas. Have been absolutely destroyed. Marcus and I and look at that I mean. We're seeing it. You know we're watching it but when you think about the people living there where do you. Even that began to pick the pieces up again what else have you noticed as you've been up in the helicopter. Again what else has happened there what else did you see when you went up a second time. What yeah when when you go up and you see it from the air you do get that sense of just how widespread it is because on the ground you can see you know that that. The buildings have been flattened and trees snapped and and the landscape is is isn't now unfamiliar to people who. Of who live there there at their entire lives but you just get a sense of of how large the storm was and we talk about the economic impact of this storm we still don't know exactly how much is going to cost but. It's important to point Kimberly that point out Kimberly that this area that that fifth of the brunt of this storm. Is the third busiest island for. Tore isn't for the Bahamas and and that is this country's number one industry they rely on visitors from all over the world. Especially the United States to come out to the islands of abaco and and the other surrounding areas. For tourism for vacation and so for this to. I have happened. And really. White a good portion of that island off of the map. Com it is going to have a huge impact bomb on their economy and it's one of the reasons why the minister of tourism. And the prime minister have been quite vocal. In telling people that Bahamas itself is open for business Nassau where I am right now is open up for business and they welcome. Welcome visitors and it's not that they are. A necessarily. Only concerned with what would making creating revenue for the country. But when you try to think about how they're gonna recover from this the prime minister said that it's going to be tourism. People visiting this country that's going to help them rebuilt. Abaco island and Grand Bahama. And help them recover from this sol. But it's going to be very difficult because where do you. Began the infrastructure has been wiped out people don't have their homes thousands of people I have nowhere to go right now solve they have. All difficult road ahead of them a very complex response to this and they're going to need the assistance of the international community. And all of big government agencies here in the Bahamas due to coordinate. And and try to make some progress in getting this part of the Bahamas back up and running again. Yes and we know that the in the death soul continues to rise. We know a lot of people are still missing but how have the hospitals. Baird and taking care of the people that have been injured. They've been doing the best they can Kimberly in fact I was at the medical clinic in marsh Harbour. There was a team they're treating the the injured and of the Coast Guard helicopters have been regularly flying people. Out of the storm zone to hear to Nassau and two other areas to receive treatment so so that's happening. But it's it's a very difficult process because were on an island and the area is cut off and there are parts of the abaco islands that first responders still had not been able to reach because of the devastation in N in the immediate aftermath of the storm. Because of the weather conditions so that process really wrapped up in earnest on on Thursday. So we're still in the process of the search and rescue effort and they are still finding people in the rubble. And many of believed. Folks who have made it out they spend days amidst the rubble or days floating in the water. I would injuries waiting to be to be discovered and so that is still happening and and the death told. Sadly. Is only expected to rise and one of the government officials up anticipates. And this is a quote saying that he anticipates that the death soul will be staggering. You know this is an experience that can no doubts. The change your life how do you think. It will impact you. Having seen all of this. I I've got to tell you. I think what I'm gonna come away with and more than anything else from this experience. Is. The people I have interacted with the Bahamian who have interactive live. Both before. And after the storm before the storm I'm never been so the Bahamas. And before the storm they were they've been so welcoming and that hey welcome to the Bahamas sorry it's under these circumstances. But we're glad to have you here and after the storm. When we're surrounded by devastation. There are opinions. A man named Harvey was working at the the resort where we rode out the storm. Is that how would you stay. Is there anything I can be wary of anything we can do for you and this is coming from. A man. Who. Has lost everything. Presumably and and yet. He and so many others are more concerned about how I am and doing. That's what I'm gonna take away because that is. That's the Bahamas. That's what that's how the hangings are. And so there's not this feeling this overwhelming feeling of of despair here. Yes there is a sense. That people are. RR are worried perhaps. As it begins to set in that that this is huge. That their lives are changed. But I have not. Gotten a sense from that an overarching sense of despair and hopelessness in fact it's just the opposite. There's a real sense of hope and many people relying on their faith. One woman told me that the Bahamas of the blessed country. And that god will we'll see them through this and so Kimberly that's what I'm taking away from this in the midst of this disaster you have people. Who are more concerned about the visitors are more justice concerned about the visitors to their country as they are themselves and I think that that speaks volumes. At a time like this. Absolutely it's incredible resilience some there's no words for it. Mark is powerful reporting think you so much for joining us. And a reminder to everyone watching if you want to donate here's a list of organizations. Where you can help the people of the Bahamas so. You guys have been watching ABC news lives. For this reporter's note none thank you so much him.

