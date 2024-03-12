Crocodile bites man swimming to shore after boat capsizes in Florida Everglades

A 68-year-old man was bitten by a crocodile after his boat capsized in the Florida Everglades and he tried to swim to shore while his boat was sinking.

March 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live