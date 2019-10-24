Cross country runner disqualified for wearing hijab

According to the Ohio High School Athletic Association, runners are allowed to wear a hijab, but they must have a waiver granting permission.
At first I felt like like I've been punched you know lake. Many time is like I got hit really hard I just in this whole or eighth city everyone on the sidelines you know. That is. Exultant advisor. And breaks is gonna start in thirty seconds siding expecting to tell me into completely mentally ruin their race dressed in nineteen.

