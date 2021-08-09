Crowd gathers in Virginia to witness removal of Robert E. Lee statue

More
A statue of the Confederate general Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia on Wednesday.
1:08 | 09/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crowd gathers in Virginia to witness removal of Robert E. Lee statue
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:08","description":"A statue of the Confederate general Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia on Wednesday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79895513","title":"Crowd gathers in Virginia to witness removal of Robert E. Lee statue","url":"/US/video/crowd-gathers-virginia-witness-removal-robert-lee-statue-79895513"}