Transcript for Crowds remember El Paso mass shooting victims

Good morning everyone thank you for joining us on the top and somber morning we begin with new details Federer emerging about this weekend's mass shootings in both El Paso, Texas. And Dayton Ohio and all 29 people have been killed and dozens more injured. The cover of this morning's New York Times me say it best one shooting massacre follows another shaking a bewildered nation. To its core. The New York Post cover says president trump America is scared and we need bold action. That newspaper is calling for a ban on assault weapons we have a series of reports on both tragedies and the were Spock. We will hear from ABC's Mon of course are happy in Washington but we begin with mega tougher as the NN El Paso, Texas. Good morning Maggie. Good morning Kenneth and they include a grandmother who raised seven children a mother and father who die while protecting their two month old son. And an army veteran and longtime bus driver in El Paso. Overnight communities coming together across El Paso. Yeah. Yeah from a parade of mourners carried sunflowers to an estimated 1000 people gathering at this baseball field all seeking hope and comfort in the wake of tragedy that. It comes after a gunman opened fire at a Wal-Mart in El Paso Saturday killing twenty people. The massacre unfold lead as Stanley's packed the store many of them back to school shop beam it. Surveillance images obtained by KTS jam appear to show the gunman walking through the entrance with a weapon pointed straight ahead wearing your protection and tactical classes. Three on a good solid was shopping with her mother. This senior citizen lady that I tried to help. And they could alienate just to volunteer to move faster and she couldn't move faster still. I ask is there and I need to get ugly isn't shooter was getting closer and closer so I was just. Just I just told you did get down and high. Leading to brow ASCII sister 25 year old Jordan Rich Congo was killed protecting her two month old sign on Saturday lead it pleaded for help. Locating her sister's husband Andrei the infant's father. But overnight the family getting deep heartbreaking news the infant's father had died as well. From minus. The previous bills to the baby elephant. Nor does he fell to the the suspected shooter was arrested blocks away from the scene without incidence. We are treating it as a domestic terrorism case. And we're gonna do we do terrorists in this country which is deliver swift. And certain justice. The mall is five miles from the border and often packed with residents of El Paso in nearby wars Mexico six Mexican nationals were killed. Mexico is now considering whether to bring charges. Law enforcement officials say the shooter is from Allen Texas. At Dallas suburb 600 miles away meanwhile back in El Paso hundreds of people lined up in a hundred degree weather to donate blood. As a community comes together trying to begin to heal. And now the FBI is concerned these types of high profile attacks could inspire other. Violent extremists. They're asking for your help if you notice any suspicious activity whether he in person or online to contact law enforcement. Megan's favorite CNN ABC news El Paso, Texas that reminder there thanks to my in in El Paso.

