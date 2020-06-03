Cruise ship idles off the California coast over coronavirus fears

More
The CDC is working with the coast guard to deliver test kits via helicopter after some passengers showed symptoms of infection.
1:28 | 03/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cruise ship idles off the California coast over coronavirus fears

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:28","description":"The CDC is working with the coast guard to deliver test kits via helicopter after some passengers showed symptoms of infection.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69422443","title":"Cruise ship idles off the California coast over coronavirus fears ","url":"/US/video/cruise-ship-idles-off-california-coast-coronavirus-fears-69422443"}