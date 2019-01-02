-
Now Playing: Super Bowl LIII by the numbers
-
Now Playing: Brady, Goff face off before Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Adam Levine addresses critics of Super Bowl halftime
-
Now Playing: Rescued 3-year-old reunites with officials who spent over 48 hours searching for him
-
Now Playing: Culinary grads run Super Bowl stadium food stall
-
Now Playing: My DNA helped identify my dad as the BTK serial killer: 'I had no idea'
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Feb. 1, 2019
-
Now Playing: Daughter of 'Dirty John' Meehan speaks out
-
Now Playing: Border protection agents make largest fentanyl bust in US history
-
Now Playing: Daughter of notorious serial killer breaks her silence
-
Now Playing: 'Empire' star's family breaks silence on 'homophobic hate crime'
-
Now Playing: Nearly 300 priests, clergymen in Texas accused of sexual abuse
-
Now Playing: Missing teen found safe, adoptive father arrested
-
Now Playing: Deep freeze extends from Midwest to East Coast
-
Now Playing: What Kerri Rawson never knew about her serial killer dad BTK
-
Now Playing: Take it from Betsey Johnson: It's okay to be weird
-
Now Playing: Suite where Marilyn Monroe lived gives us 'so much to smile about'
-
Now Playing: New study shows nearly half of all Americans have heart disease
-
Now Playing: Baseball legend Jackie Robinson honored on 100th birthday
-
Now Playing: NJ Man charged with faking slip and fall