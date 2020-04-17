-
Now Playing: Cuomo extends the shutdown in New York until at least May 15
-
Now Playing: Cuomo emphasizes need of federal support for more testing
-
Now Playing: Death toll rises as New York flattens COVID-19 curve
-
Now Playing: Dog’s owner died from coronavirus and now she needs a new home
-
Now Playing: Indianapolis police salute fallen officer at Motor Speedway
-
Now Playing: Disaster relief group places victims in hotels amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: Joanna Gaines’ creative tips for quarantine time
-
Now Playing: States grapple with questions of reopening as new guidelines in the works
-
Now Playing: Dr. Oz apologizes for misspeaking about reopening schools
-
Now Playing: State of food supply chain as meat processing plants struggle
-
Now Playing: Michigan governor responds to unemployment from coronavirus amid protests
-
Now Playing: Trump unveils plans to reopen states as new hotspots emerge
-
Now Playing: This drag artist is running for city council
-
Now Playing: Protests forming over lockdown rules
-
Now Playing: Plan to reopen America
-
Now Playing: Coyote roams freely on San Francisco beach
-
Now Playing: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex deliver meals to charities in LA
-
Now Playing: Disparities faced by black communities in wake of coronavirus