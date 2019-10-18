Curious porcupine investigates pumpkin

More
Rico the Brazilian porcupine took a few bites out of his Halloween treat at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.
0:22 | 10/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Curious porcupine investigates pumpkin
What which grew grew and Russian. I'm polish news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"Rico the Brazilian porcupine took a few bites out of his Halloween treat at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66370692","title":"Curious porcupine investigates pumpkin","url":"/US/video/curious-porcupine-investigates-pumpkin-66370692"}