Transcript for Customers have power cut in California ahead of wildfires

And we begin in California with an overnight blacked out on some residents frustrated. With the electric company PG&E. Who started to proactively turn off hundreds of thousands of their customers' power. In preparation for the potential dangerous wild fires those outages were executed with delays. And a bit of confusion but necessary. As one fire in their post accounting is already burning nearly 4400. Acres I want to go to will car. Who is there in San Francisco with the latest will. Kimberly those diablo wins really picked up overnight that's why they've shut the power often backed throughout the course the morning we've seen that. Tree branches on this tree rustling back and forth. With that threat thirst it's so much frustration across this area that PG&E the utility company here. That's a had to set up these blue barriers you can see that security guard. In the background is because the company says they're worried about the safety of their employees as hundreds of thousands of people still. Are without power across this area. That is impacted businesses it's impacted homeowners and -- ways I spoke with one mother. Whose kids had their school canceled and she doesn't know exactly what to do good she supposed to work this week in his doesn't know who's gonna take care for kids. The governor is now also voicing his frustration after PG and e.'s website crashed multiple times on Wednesday. Actually had to launch a new website to try to get information out there people. And it comes as there is now a double fire threat across California both here in northern California as well as in Southern California where they could face their own power outages. In the coming days. Kimberly. I will up pretty frustrating there.

