Now Playing: Pair of rare leopard cubs romp at San Diego Zoo

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Now Playing: Lincoln Project co-founder: Republicans suffer from 'fear of mean tweets'

Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: Companies say they’ll follow science on vaccine

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Sept. 9, 2020

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Pandemic pain hits hard in America's largest cities

Now Playing: City of Oakland seems to disappear in orange haze as wildfires rage

Now Playing: Sen. Rick Scott: 'Give people the facts' in pandemic response

Now Playing: Rep. Schiff: Whistleblower claims are ‘part of a pattern’

Now Playing: Bride-to-be hosts Twilight-themed bachelorette and the fandom is obsessed

Now Playing: Unprecedented destruction as 35 wildfires burn across Pacific Northwest

Now Playing: 2 women make a difference for virtually learning students

Now Playing: Weather whiplash in several states

Now Playing: Black Americans far more likely to be stopped while driving, according to new data

Now Playing: Trump admits to deliberately playing down COVID-19 threat in February: Reports

Now Playing: Trump on downplaying COVID-19: ‘I don't want people to be frightened’

Now Playing: Little girl adorably recreates iconic movie scenes during quarantine

Now Playing: Derek Hough explains which is harder, pro or judge, on 'Dancing with the Stars'