Cute snow leopard cub makes public debut at Brookfield Zoo

More
Ahava, an adorable 3-month-old snow leopard cub, made her first public appearance at the Brookfield Zoo outside Chicago.
0:59 | 09/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cute snow leopard cub makes public debut at Brookfield Zoo

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"Ahava, an adorable 3-month-old snow leopard cub, made her first public appearance at the Brookfield Zoo outside Chicago.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72913524","title":"Cute snow leopard cub makes public debut at Brookfield Zoo","url":"/US/video/cute-snow-leopard-cub-makes-public-debut-brookfield-72913524"}