What is DACA?

More
The program protects undocumented persons who entered the U.S. when they were younger than 16 years old.
1:14 | 10/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is DACA?
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"The program protects undocumented persons who entered the U.S. when they were younger than 16 years old.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66043536","title":"What is DACA?","url":"/US/video/daca--66043536"}