Transcript for DACA recipients speak out as Supreme Court hears arguments on case

Protections for nearly a million young immigrants on the line. We're at the Supreme Court. Justices uphold president. That got a program satellites instead we'll know what decision they had eight. We don't know what. We'll hear from doctor recipients around the country and it. Traditional warrior who thinks fox decision should stand plus counting down. This is a very strong case of bribery I believe it was an appropriate I do not believe it was impeachable. We take a closer look at the presidential phone call at the center of the case but come Wednesday. Ever perfect. It was perfect was it perfect was it an abuse of power. Two former White House situation room officials join us live right now in every finger. They're pretty good to have you with us on Devin Dwyer and Washington what the Supreme Court won't issue their decision in the docket case until June. But today thousands of immigrants and their advocates are turning out in the streets from Washington to Madison to Los Angeles today defending the dock a program. Eight months nine months really after president trump. I canceled that program or mean approved is out in the streets of Los Angeles where thousands of people are walking out of their jobs and schools at this hour. For a rally in downtown LA to defend daka. Hey Romeo tells features in there. Yeah outside it better. Here in downtown lady stock a lot that's happening all over the country in Port Angeles having not that lets him. So here we ire. Conceded turn up a lot of students a lot of young people here because. You know today the Supreme Court is deciding that they hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought here by their families with the I've got a different action are touting her rival and meet. People you're seeing here I don't fit in many or few. It's been UCL ABC your right to parliamentarian. We just don't know what's gonna happen with their featured necking a lot of us to have businesses a lot of us are going to school. Four uterus you're going to number one public university and you can't be that was. Stop the attacks every yeah yeah. On site being it's just any unit for our people. So. Yeah here today and they're not and it's not until they're believe he heard that. All right thanks to remain a project in Al Los Angeles forceful this was the scene outside the Supreme Court here in Washington today. Thousands braving the cold rain and sleet in the overnight hours you see them on the steps they are chair dean some carrying signs home is here dreamers are American education not deportation. Several dozen of the attendees at today's arguments march 200 miles on foot from New York City to DC. A to draw attention to the case among them as Carolina Fong Feng she's a Costa Rican immigrant college graduated doctor recipient one of the plaintiffs in one of the cases. I caught up with her after today's oral arguments. I have people to remember that we yes both he and his still fighting for equal opportunities and rights all in myth undocumented immigrants. And you know it's its citizens of Rome. You're one of the plaintiffs Caroline it in the cases that were hurt today you were inside the courtroom what did you make of the arguments that you heard. Alice very you know then I couldn't stop shaking it like to police and the way is the other thing this just to keep that sentiment velvet. You know help me in accident and then I'll bash her some good arguments specific program that talked it. Dead meat that. Is what the program is double the story on July 8. And I hope being that you know they look but don't take that right by. You are doctor recipient you bet in this country since you were very young. Tell us home court docket has been to you what have you been able to do it fit in in what is your life like now. Yes that's her eyes and I'll need to work. Style this a company ES and had to keep paying the actual education field. Padilla but most importantly each county independence of the night and I know what. Absolutely indictment hanging by actually eats his equipment. And hop bands Courtney. Via an Internet up. In an apartment lid with my family that emotional moment at fifth and I hope they put most of the house will expensive for it chocolates and needed I would not be able to continue that lifestyle where I grew up. How worried are you that the courts might end up that way. Say they might agree with the truck administration that it can be wound down in some fashion. I think regardless love that the system that they say we have an attempt he needed to fight. Four. Basic human rights and I have a right to be here and no matter what decision they decide to take we will continue despite. And I'm joined now by three other dock or recipients closely watching this case Clara Kim from Los Angeles miracle rose sauce from Austin, Texas. I Nancy. US from South Korea. When you were just seven years old you say doc was life changing and for you tell us about. Yet still. And doc I was able to go to school I was able to find part time chops and L is able to drive legally. And one of the biggest things that I was able to let through doc was. You get my advanced parole and visit my ground cough. Back inch when he hit T. I haven't I hadn't seen and then. A very very long time and I actually missed my grandma's funeral. And so. Alice very very happy when Tibetans Berle and and Dokic came out and I'll be able to visit my grand public direct Astro. It's been. Allowed so many young people to reunite with their families and to get a more normal lives say in this country Nancy. You have been here for some time as well in New York City what went through your mind. Back in 2070 when you heard that president from had canceled the program. And Lott actually. Found out while I was at work and actually had a panic attack and it was a very scary time for me and I was really anxious I was nervous and I just didn't know what the next step was for me I had James of going the law school. And I thought at that moment that that was just not possible. To obtain. So's it was really scary. And miracle I understand it's been scary for you as well on the six are particularly high. For you down there in Texas since you came to the US is a teenager now you have started a family Europe's at three kids. Yes. Mother wrote to meet cheat and ready on this when she's thirteen on my employees. Be getting in ten years. In her mom Andre now I'm Anita derby fashions but that nesting time and saw an Arab political meanings. Daddy its taking action they actually were protesting. In. And yet narrow aisle is apt action pacs oops. Ng and controller who that the station today. But no matter what this Sunnis out there today we cannot continue to fight for our rights acts in men's on Caminiti. In U Seattle. Happening should any day I eat when it literally what I eat. I goal without. I'm saying instead that he can you not to Brunei matter to me I have to diabetics its instruments. And the eight yielded aren't heeding crunching. Thank Claire bring you back into the conversation here because we know we've heard from so many doctor recipients over the past. 48 hours it's sort of a chorus of stories. We'll see of American lives families simply wanted to live work and be normal. On a yet the president today had this tweet to say about doctor recipients whom he once supported the president said. Many of the people in doc I no longer very young are far from angels. Criminals President Obama said he had no legal right to sign the order but would any way if the Supreme Court remedies with an overturned. A deal will be made with the dams. For them to stay what's your message to him right now and does India that resonate with you. Loan. The scary part about. Do people fight to all but that light. Yeah I think there's always that good and bad at and they think. That there are dollars that those with there it Aaron. Immigrants are boardwalk but others but I believe that. All of that they have a right there live in this country. And that he did their human. Ann and Nancy back to you there on any thoughts you might have responded the president and also to congress so many dreamers and talked about. Congress' failure here to enact a permanent fix. For so many young people like yourself what's your message to those lawmakers today. Well the three is to simply not true and daka recipients have to. Go to you at a criminal background check before Europe awarded and you maintained a dock a status. And and then to congress and on both sides act I think this is just a humanitarian issue I don't think it's a Dan issue or Republican issue. And you know everyone many people 700000 people are effective that is directly and so I would hope that. Both sides come together to fix and this issue and and bring about permanent solution. In and very well said thank you so much cleric came from Los Angeles Merv over us us from Austin, Texas Nancy. Joining us from New York City there it's great to hear all of you thank you for sharing your stories with us. And we will follow this plea case as you will we are all curious today how the justices will decide will dock as stand what will it mean what will their decision mean. For people like you just heard from an whose legal status of course is on the line and joined. I here in studio now by Josh black when he's a law professor from south Texas got college of law also joined in New York. I by ABC news legal analyst Kate shock who is here as well Kate good to see you. I'm Kate I would want to certainly yards in the courtroom today entered it seemed to be a consensus. Now among the justices the president trump has the authority to cancel doc got. But the question is really whether his team had given enough thought to it before they made the decision. So that's right to have an I think there is broad agreement even among the challengers to let the front administration did here. That in the ounce track the president has the power to set immigration policy that's not really in question what's in question is how the administration went about doing. The cancellation that it did and you know it is great to hear. These voices from individuals who are impacted right I don't either way on in selling this case really hands. Both a lot of legal questions political questions and real human impact and I thought during an argument today you really did see the human impact on sometimes the Supreme Court is operating in a realm of relative kind of abstraction. And there was a lot of acknowledgment in the courtroom today of what is at stake for dreamers and someone that's because it is relevant to the legal question. Did the administration give sufficient thought to what impact this decision would have the challengers say it didn't. It didn't really consider reliance or cost. Instead it just pointed to this flimsy legal rationale basically saying it had no authority to continue to aka rather than essentially owning. The political consequences and the human consequences of ending the program. Job she waited in line from 3 o'clock in the morning to get a seat inside the courtroom today you were there was with me you know you have talked in the past about supporting the doc recipients as policy matter but actually you believe in your view of constitutional law. That the president is key was alluding to there actually is the power to strike this down perhaps the justices seem inclined to do that. I did you read it you know I think briefcase half I think that doc policies it could one. But the argument against flimsy. My filed a brief and yet the Kiel institute. And we argue that this policy is one that congress should enact but that congress has not yet and that didn't as a result the argument is this is not lawful. But even before wrong you know we're not sure I think there's no doubt or legal ambiguity that just vice president decision the Prez decision to wind down. Doc I'm from my vantage when the courts say though it seemed more narrow ruling and I think most likely outcome as a court holds that the decision to wind down daka. Was not subject review in the courts as a result president can simply suspend it without going through the legal process. And that would allow pressed next president just resurrect aka bring it right back to scene subject re 20/20 one. Yet you've talked about and Kate can speak to this as well that this decision will come down regardless of how the justices rule in the middle. The final stretch of the 2040 presidential campaign it did seem to vacate. Like the justices were maybe going to take that into account a little bit they kind of knew how the clock was gonna about. Play this one out and perhaps they can simply buy some time. If you will in. And in ruling in the trump administration's favor you know I think that's right I do think that Josh Josh may be right that though if the administration is going to win. The way they win maybe via this essentially docking of the question the Supreme Court finding that this kind of decision. Just isn't one the courts get to second guess at all right or wrong so in some ways that would be the court. Him handing the wind to the trump administration. But without appearing to blast the decision to wind down daka. And you know I do think it was it seemed possible at least from reading the transcript and you two were in the room. But it seems possible that they were immediately Chief Justice media justice Kavanagh had some questions about the way the administration went to bounce and in Dhaka. On May be enough to warrant sending the matter back. To the administration to essentially provide a new justification if you wanna say as a policy matter we disagree with stock and we choose to end it rather than pointing to this. Arguments that the program was unlawful from the start go ahead and see that and let the political costs are to fall as they will. I'm not saying that that's a likely outcome but it at least seemed to me some possibilities so I don't think we know for sure how this case will end up. M real quickly just before we're our we're at a time he did seem in that courtroom today that the plight of these dreamers the stories you've been hearing. We'd on all the justices conservative and liberal we even heard simulate just discourses say the facts in this case are really compelling they speak to us so they're being hurt. That's true all the justices agree that the dreamers on a tough spot. Other questions what happens next if he simply send this back at the little quart he put their stats of flux for the two years. With a serve he's lies over them out hope we get a prompt resolution. One way or the other we'll weather talk as legal. All right just lacking the south Texas College a lot thank you so much of thanks to teach our legal analyst in New York appreciate both you this is a case we will stay on. Into next spring when those justices are come down with a decision well we're now at less than 24 hours now from a major milestone. In the impeachment battle house Democrats at 10 AM tomorrow. Who open the first public hearings into alleged abuse of power. By president trumbull sides today gearing up holding mock hearings holding their strategies that it's this drama of course. Is set to play out on national TV screen starting tomorrow at 10 AM eastern time the world will get its first glimpse. At some of these witnesses much of the testimony we have heard but now. Our team we'll talk a little bit about what to expect and this phone call that's at the center of it I'm joined now by Larry Pfeiffer who is the former director of the White House situation room and Laird is our reporter. On the investigative unit were also joined by Joseph Willett now defense counsel fellow at the national Truman security project he was also a former CIA agent and also a member of the White House. Situation room team guys thanks for being here I want to zero win on this phone calls since many of our viewers. Over the next days and weeks are going to be hearing a lot about it. I'm an anti want to start with you it's a July phone call between president trump the president of Ukraine. I'm what do we know about it now that we've come at this point in the investigation. But what we know about it right now is that trump had a RD ordered a who. Hold on almost 400 million dollars in aid to Ukraine that Ukraine desperately needed to fend off Russian troops on its border. We also know that in the call after exchanging pleasantries that the Ukrainian president mentions javelin missiles he wants to buy more javelin missiles his of the anti tape shoulder missiles. And bitten trump responds well I need a favor first. And then he mentions. An unsubstantiated theory about democratic server still being in Ukraine and then he wants an investigation into the Biden's. And we are seeing some of these quotes on the screen here because the president did release a transcript rough transcript. Of that phone call which is why we know so much about it and of course the witnesses. That had been giving depositions have corroborated. A lot of what was in that call Larry you have been part of a lot of leader calls from the situation room is this is the nerve center of the White House this sort of runs these things. What's the most unusual. Aspect to you. In what we see in this call. The most unusual aspect of this call. Tests would probably be the way to the transcript was handled after the Cole was completed. This was a somewhat traditional congratulatory phone call to a president of a foreign country at least purportedly that's what it was going to be. The president I'm guessing steered also prepared talking points to you know request. BB invest additions. Sometime shortly after us the transcript was being finalized in two memorandum of conversation. Enough concern was being raised by the Montenegrin governments of the world and then perhaps others about the content of the call. That he lawyer John Rosenberg decided we need we need to park this somewhere where it will not be as readily share Ruble. And so they move dude from the standards top secret. A network that we use of the White House into this more sensitive compartment it and were assessed over. Audit tells me that they were wanting to prevent this. Transcript from. Being seen by more. Eyes and one of the reasons why as weeks subsequently learned in all of this is that there was that famous line and alluded to a where the president sanity to ask a favor though a quid pro quo of this for that a request. Jewel want to bring you into this because over the past weeks after this is come out we've heard a lot from Republicans. Saying that quid pro quotes are quite common on the your phone calls in quite common. In foreign diplomacy. What's your take on how common are they in what's different about this war. Well look the president has. You know a wider remit when it comes to shaping foreign policy rate and as Larry knows well you know we listened to oh these calls in the situation Emanuel often here. And you know large portions of the president's agenda hours national security teens agenda being being promoted those calls and foreign aid in and military assistance are part of a with one crucial distinction and that is that in for past presidents it is Wii's been military aid and foreign assistance has always been part of pushing forward what is in the US national interest. And in this case the thing that jumps off the page to anyone reading the transcript of the July 25 call is that the president was clearly using. Military assistance and thorny. To promote his own personal political agenda when he says I need you to do me a favor though it immediately you know starts and on peace and you know very much debunked conspiracy theories about. About Joseph Biden and his son and and charisma. That is where the major departure happens from from what would be normal. Occurrence in foreign. Policy sit at NN you've talked about this that's the rub it in this phone call and what everyone is going to be easier tonight is the politics of it. Is it appropriate for president to for political gain rather than national security Gainer purpose test his political questions. And have you ever been able to find any other examples of of this sort of a request. On all the like not not as politically charge stemming I think what's important to realize in the context of looking at this the transcript of the rough transcript of this call we don't have all of the information on it. Is that a lot of what was being talked about at the White House at the Pentagon and the State Department was why would we hold up this aid everything says this is in the US national security interests. So it trump was hearing from aides who said. Please don't hold up this aid we need this to go forward. Nobody thought it was a good idea fact of the secret cable that went rate to secretary of state Mike Pompeo to say. I have serious concerns with assistance from Bill Taylor who's going to be testifying to mark. And Larry you know to put Republicans in the in the White House staff seem to be re suggesting that the president's tone. His state of mind on this phone call. Which received intangibles that can't be found in the transcript are going to be very important and speak to this. You've been on its phone calls it is is that something that we could be missing here in our assessment of this that. Oh president absolutely written transcript is. His appears about as cold editors as you can object I've been on many calls me toward my time was with President Obama. Where are. You know he would be speaking in a more stern voice sort of neutered the raised voices order if there was a good call. You know would be more more collegial so yes we're going to be missing a lot you're importance exist. No other note vote no voice recorder audio recordings are made of Windows Phone calls I was told when I got to the White House and was this this process was explained to me I asked. When we just record them. And the answer I got was that we stopped recording phone calls and the White House in about 1973 are America's. An Indian you're listening to too many phone calls from President Obama. Did you ever hear politics come off that anyone either in the US tighter on the foreign side ever brandy Hillary Clinton then there. Democrats this or that. Nothing that I can remember him in mid may have discussed. Been in the lead up to the presidential elections the second election of President Obama there may have been instances in phone calls were a world leader in making it you know chit chat during a conversation. May have offered commentary or their viewpoints about what may be happening in the upcoming election or perhaps soliciting. Views from the from President Obama on what he thought his chances were but those were often light conversations like you and I would have surely you know this spring or nothing. Yet did you are actually making it request of a foreign government to help one politically. There's nothing I've ever heard enjoy overall quickly TU you know one of the other defenses that we've heard from Republicans in the White House is that perhaps this this transcript please deposition transcripts. Which would have been out your lane but all of this is doctor. What's the likelihood you know the staff for the career staff that works in the in the situation room. Is there even a chance for this stuff to get doctor. It didn't know enough that I mean look I tied the White House will release what it once they release stated decide to doctors something you know those back though. There's nothing that the situation room people likely area myself have done to stop that but that but then you're going to create a situation where there are half a dozen or more. Other whistle blowers who who would know full well that that what was publicly released was not. You know what they had to put on the page for the transcripts and so I don't I don't put much weight and gaining any sink to the White House would immediately box itself into a corner there's and I do think we have some evidence that that hasn't happened by and large that at this transcript is more or less accurate. In the fact that colonel in men's testimony. You know said that. The April 21 call with so Lansky actually was a good call positive called new Renault Jackson's of that that the president stayed on on on track and on the agenda that was laid out. And then he only had a few. Edits that he had proposed to the July 25 transcript which didn't make their way into the final documents. And and I you know some of those were material that they didn't change any of the of those that the relevant parts about extortion or quid pro quo and that transcripts I think you can have faith. In the transcripts that are out there moving forward and. Angel Willett with the Truman national security project thanks so much great conversation guys Larry Pfeiffer. About the Michael Hayden Centre for intelligence policy international security and our and clarity who has been leading the charge. On a reporting thank you all very much for this and hope to have you back as this investigation. I continues finally today some news from the 20/20 campaign trail. And yet another Democrat ion Iran potentially in Forney Tony this is we get some new numbers out of Iowa right now that show there is a new man. On top let's bring in Mike muse. ABC news contributor Sirius XM radio host from New York also joined by. Adjusting Gomez one of our political reporters guys Mike I wanna start with you because ABC news has just confirmed. That Deval Patrick. Former Massachusetts governor first black governor is eyeing this race you know Deval Patrick what's he thinking how likely is heating unit. Yeah I think he's taken is really seriously I think Deval Patrick as of regretting not getting in into any sixteen. I think that he sees opening right now I think he's willing to take that chance to go forward I think there's something about had a pistol and a lifelong mission to become Prez United States. I think is always is up in the back of an I don't think he sees opportunity I think he sees an opportunity and the what some may consider a weakness in the field meaning there isn't one candidate has emerged. That has roles that top of the pack that has everyone excited from progressives to young to a moderately and the Democrats. And MI group quickly what what does Deval Patrick bring to this race that the other candidates don't half. He checked all the boxes that then that is African American and how he is head ability to win in a white state as proven as a black and the government of the Massachusetts. He cares about social and packed an economic economic empowerment. He had a way of being a passionate speaker really bring in this together and the single most important part is that he believes you can bring the moderates and the progress that together. All right Mike Hughes thanks for that let's bring Justin Gomez and Justin in thirty seconds or give us this headline just breaking and a new poll out of Iowa it has your got on top. Yup you've religions is leading this latest poll out of Iowa. He's at one point 2% compared to the rest of the field it's his first time meeting an Iowa poll was that a Monmouth University. But somebody other numbers there is net favorability is at 63%. And he's leading among some of the older voters fifty to 65. He is in first place fifty to 64 and second to buy and above 65 plus voters. He's also gained ground among every major demographic groups since the summer and I was just with him on his last bus tore through Iowa at the start of November and you can really see. His presence there in the state start to grow. A lot of support showing up for him high school jams in larger venues something very different than what I saw early on when he's packing smaller coffee shops throughout the state. All right people Lucic on the map and are booty judge reporter Justin Gomez force in New York thanks guys very much and thanks to all of you for joining us here in the special edition of the briefing room. Hot here on this Tuesday I'm Devin Dwyer in Washington we'll be right back here tomorrow for a 30 eastern time. Hope to see that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.