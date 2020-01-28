Transcript for Dad allegedly killed 5 of his infants

Police say this man at 57 year old pop Perez is suspected of killing five of his infant children. Starting in 1992 and ending in 2001. It also allege that the murders were committed by means of lying in wait. And through torture. Authorities started investigating the case back on March 29 2007. After a fisherman discovered the remains of a three month old in a middle school or any waterway near woodland. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma. Twelve years later authorities identify the infant as meek only Perez born on November 8 1996. In Fresno. Authorities say his DNA helped crack the case. Are missing DNA program uploaded in ydstie in aid to the combined DNA index system also known as coats. Where it was checked every week for direct matches. He says when those matches spelled to give them the infant's identity be expanded the search to find relatives. He pointed out that no help sign genetic genealogy company was used in this case. That approach helped us to identify the probable father of the infant in this case. The investigative team working with this information was able to take this lead and it Bennett by the father. Popper as as a suspect. Authorities are not saying how they linked the father to the murder. But they say a second infant's body has also been located. They are now searching for the bodies of the three remaining siblings no further. Perez is now facing five counts of murder and because of the severity of the case the other county district attorney's office says he could face the death penalty. At the time of the arrest the suspect was serving time at Kern valley state prison on unrelated charges authorities say progress was days. A week from being released.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.