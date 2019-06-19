Dad drowns while saving child, 3, who fell in lake

More
Christopher Schultz, 31, was at Detroit Lakes in Minnesota Saturday night when his 3-year-old fell from a bridge into the water.
0:43 | 06/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dad drowns while saving child, 3, who fell in lake
Because of sacrifices life. Pressures because your candidate who wasn't thinking. You own a boat big thing else other than that we. Mean. Me yeah a we're.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"Christopher Schultz, 31, was at Detroit Lakes in Minnesota Saturday night when his 3-year-old fell from a bridge into the water.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63807568","title":"Dad drowns while saving child, 3, who fell in lake","url":"/US/video/dad-drowns-saving-child-fell-lake-63807568"}