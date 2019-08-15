Transcript for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife are OK after plane crash

I go back without breaking news fortune to top of the hour it happened just a few min ago look at this dramatic video of this is dale earnhardt's playing. They had a an accident. Where cause it to crash in Tennessee. A fortunately there are okay it was his wife it was as their child they were three people on board at least plus the pilot as soon. Everyone OK but as you can see a dramatic uses parts uses. That they were on the plane and what they know is that the it was a Cessna citation to rolled over at the end of a highway. This is an Elizabeth town airport which I believe is the eastern part of Tennessee GAAP this happened about an hour ago of course the NTSB is investigating we'll continue to follow this and bring updates on. ABC seven NY as soon as we get. Apparently the plane was starting to take off and that's when a crash on it at the end of the runway there and we're told sister was on board as well pilot and there were five people on board. That we were just told about moments ago literally David Tucker itself that's wrong kind of adding this information action so but you can see their role very very lucky to have gotten out of that plane and realize that certainly took good for them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.