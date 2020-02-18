Transcript for Dallas building demolition gone awry

A look at vessel on the demolition of a Dallas office building did not go exactly as planned the implosion was supposed to bring down this. Entire eleven story structure of the hour at the thinner the buildings still standing. And all social media created the hash tag leaning tower of Dallas. Crews are now planning to use a wrecking ball to finish the job.

