Transcript for Former Dallas police officer to go on trial today

We turned out to the murder trial of an axe cop who shot and killed her neighbor. The former Dallas police officer says she mistakenly entered the man's apartment thinking it was her own apartment and that he with a burglar. A jury will now decide whether amber Geiger committed murder a lesser offense or no crime at all. This morning the city of Dallas is bracing for a former cops murder trial. The album. I'm terribly unequal war. Amber Geiger admits she shot in killed 26 year old bought them John in his apartment in September of last year. In the 911 call obtained by Dallas station WFAA. The former officer tells the dispatcher in nineteen times that she thought Sean. Was in her apartment. I thought it wouldn't important country and in. Amid protests a grand jury indicted kite or three days after the shooting. Critics cans John's mother questioned why it took so long for the officer to be arrested. Give me sacks this. According to the arrest warrant Geiger had just finished a thirteen hour shift. And says she mistakenly parked on the wrong floor walks down the wrong hall and went into the wrong apartment. While still in uniform court documents show the door was slightly open and went tiger arrived and she opened fire when John disobeyed her commands. Legal experts say a murder conviction will be difficult because a decision will likely hang. And loaded the jury believes the shooting was a reasonable mistake in this video taken four days before his death John is seen leading worship and church where he was a Bible study leader. John's mom was one of the last people to talk to him and she's now prepare to take the stamped its sister. I'm happy that it's find any time is finally being. So that he could get some closure. In addition to murder the jury could find Geiger guilty of manslaughter or negligent homicide which also carry long prison sentences. That crowds expected to last about two weeks.

