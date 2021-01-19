Transcript for Damaging winds and fire danger in California, wintry blast for East

Now for a look eager Tuesday whether. California residents are bracing for powerful Santa Ana winds today some could hit nine. Utility customers could see their electricity turned off to prevent power lines from sparking fires. On the other side of the country a rare scene a Vermont look at that skiers why sneaks no tornado quickly developed. But it quickly dissipated just as quickly. There no one was hurt today's high temperatures forties and the northeast mild in the south he's only fifteen in Minneapolis. Forty in Albuquerque.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.