Danelo Cavalcante shown on video shortly after capture

Cavalcante, who escaped from a prison days after being sentenced to life without parole in the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend, has been captured.

September 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live