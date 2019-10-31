Now Playing: Residents take shelter from wildfires as winds pick up

Now Playing: California community comes together during wildfire emergency

Now Playing: Dangerous wildfires prompt evacuations

Now Playing: Superhero police officers surprise children's hospital patients

Now Playing: Teams of firefighters work to protect library, homes in California

Now Playing: Kevin Hart details recovery after horrific car crash

Now Playing: Severe storms expected to put damper on Halloween

Now Playing: 3 killed, 9 injured in mass shooting at Halloween house party

Now Playing: John Bolton summoned to testify in impeachment inquiry

Now Playing: Extreme red flag warning issued as fires rage in California

Now Playing: Strongest Santa Ana wind event in years fueling California fires

Now Playing: Single-engine plane crashes in suburban Atlanta

Now Playing: Trump awards Congressional Medal of Honor to Army master sergeant

Now Playing: California residents move wedding last minute due to fire

Now Playing: Santa Rosa mayor discusses response to Kincade Fire

Now Playing: Pentagon releases images of Baghdadi raid

Now Playing: Twitter announces no more political ads on platform

Now Playing: Record number of child migrants detained by Border Patrol this year

Now Playing: George W. Bush's portraits of veterans on display