Dangerous wildfires prompt evacuations

More
The Gentle Barn animal sanctuary in Los Angeles was forced to evacuate due to wildfires in Southern California.
3:50 | 10/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dangerous wildfires prompt evacuations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:50","description":"The Gentle Barn animal sanctuary in Los Angeles was forced to evacuate due to wildfires in Southern California.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66649415","title":"Dangerous wildfires prompt evacuations","url":"/US/video/dangerous-wildfires-prompt-evacuations-66649415"}