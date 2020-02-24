-
Now Playing: Daredevil dies after homemade rocket crashes
-
Now Playing: Couple rescued after 8 days in California wilderness
-
Now Playing: New images show last time missing 7-year-old was seen
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein’s fate awaits as jury enters 2nd week of deliberations
-
Now Playing: LA gears up for Kobe Bryant memorial at Staples Center
-
Now Playing: Thousands greet President Trump as he arrives in India
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders' big win as candidates look to South Carolina
-
Now Playing: 7 hospitalized after gun goes off in dance hall
-
Now Playing: Remembering B. Smith
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders embraces Nevada caucus win
-
Now Playing: Going the extra mile for chicken
-
Now Playing: Two American cities fight to block quarantine facilities in their communities
-
Now Playing: Iconic picture is a piece of American history
-
Now Playing: Back-to-back tragedies in New Orleans during Mardi Gras celebrations
-
Now Playing: Highway crash in Georgia kills six
-
Now Playing: Newly released surveillance shows final images of missing boy in Idaho
-
Now Playing: Sanders’ Nevada win makes him clear front-runner in race for Democratic pick
-
Now Playing: Philadelphia police officers rush into burning building, pulling residents to safety
-
Now Playing: Missing couple in their 70s rescued after disappearing into the wilderness
-
Now Playing: Storm brings heavy rain and flooding to South