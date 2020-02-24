Daredevil dies after homemade rocket crashes

“Mad” Mike Hughes, 64, died on Saturday near Barstow, California, after a rocket that he had built and crashed into the ground on private property at approximately 1:52 p.m. on Saturday.
0:17 | 02/24/20

