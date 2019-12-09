-
Now Playing: Mom of 6 gives out more than 100 lunches every day to kids in her neighborhood
-
Now Playing: Parents sue fertility clinic after noticing daughter is a different race
-
Now Playing: 1 injured in Las Vegas hot air balloon crash: Police
-
Now Playing: Day care workers watched as 5-year-old ‘bullied’ by children: Police
-
Now Playing: Grooms stun weddings guests with epic flash mob at their reception
-
Now Playing: Entire crew asleep during California boat fire: NTSB
-
Now Playing: Vietnam vet dies after being found covered with ant bites in nursing home
-
Now Playing: Expectations for Democratic debate?
-
Now Playing: Clouded leopard cubs make their debut at zoo
-
Now Playing: House judiciary approves guidelines for impeachment hearing
-
Now Playing: Texas Southern University sounds off on debate
-
Now Playing: Estranged husband of missing mom pleads not guilty to new charge
-
Now Playing: Texas Southern University president talks hosting third presidential debate
-
Now Playing: Trump campaign plans to counter third Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: Countdown is on for the third Democratic presidential debate
-
Now Playing: 5 things you'll see and learn about 'Friends' at the sold-out NYC pop-up
-
Now Playing: Scientists hint at earth-like planet 110 lightyears away
-
Now Playing: Los Angeles deputy city attorney kills wife and son in murder-suicide: Police
-
Now Playing: Triple Crown winner failed drug test: Report