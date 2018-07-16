Transcript for This Day in History: July 19, 1989

From ABC's this is world news tonight with Peter Jennings. Good evening there's been a major air crash in the midwest and there have been survivors the United Airlines DC ten. With 287. Passengers and a crew of eleven was on route from Denver to Chicago and then on the Philadelphia. When the aircraft lost hydraulic pressure which means the pilot loses some and perhaps most of the ability to control his aircraft. But he apparently had some control because there was a little time for the airport at Sioux City, Iowa to prepare as best it could for a crash landing. United flight 232 how words just didn't quite make it it crashed just before the runway and in the words of one eyewitness cart wheeled. Into hundreds of pieces. And there was a fire and there were survivors on the line now from the Sioux City airport. He is Traci house worth who is one of the people who actually sought happened Traci Telus which it is. Traveling northbound on either I think 49 appearance and I noticed that plays of the game. Extremely low and if I want to call her because I think Philip Orlando we've put collapsed interstate immediately got out of me he has a yes landed at Kandahar have theaters base hits just hit him with his children kind of world it would be needed brain of the. Did you see anything after that Traci. I'm from nineteen point eight theater can articulate the flame from. More credit he would have to be extremely bad. Did you see any sign of people actually walking away from the crash and did you see anything look like evacuation helicopters flying on to the crash site. Okay Traci housewares who was driving by at the time of in some other eyewitnesses we've actually talked to including one member of the Iowa Air National Guard who would landed his aircraft. A short while before and from him and from other eyewitnesses are the indications of survivors some people actually walking away. They've been reports from some of the local hospitals that at least some people not very many. So far. Have actually made it into the hospital and other survivors have actually made it into the Sioux City terminal but it is as you can imagine an enormously. Chaotic situation even though. The airport did have some time to prepare for the crash. The pilot we do not know his name yet the united has released only the number of people on board came down to what 111000 feet covered basically. Until he could get the airport ready for a crash landing. They couldn't get ready in time he didn't make it. Far enough standing by in Washington to talk to us about the hydraulic failure. Is ABC science editor Jim Slade Jim when you have a hydraulic failure what happens. Means you lose almost all your power assist the board the airplane Peter he's probably lost control of his Taylor runs his elevators his broader. And if he had been able to get the airplane on the runway he would undoubtedly have lost control of his brakes. There are some mechanical links it would have taken great physical force and probably some use of the differential pressure of his engines. To be able to steer the airplane as Wallace who did after that last moment. Jim I understand it on this particular aircraft through three hydraulic systems no back up those and one pick up where the other leaves off. No the hydraulic systems says they're described to me by some technical experts tonight there is a hydraulic system for each one of the individual set of control surfaces elevator panel on and broader. Okay though you prepare some stuff for assigned yes national transport safety board and the FAA hydraulic problems have popped up before on the DC ten. The DC ten's history includes two major precious first causing a redesign of some of the machines structure and hydraulic control set up. In that one in march of 1974. Our cargo door blew off a Turkish Airlines DC ten. Causing the rear cabin for a collapse onto the hydraulic control line has the plane was on controllable. 346. People were killed. The setup was changed drastically to improve the lay out. Then in 1979275. People were killed aboard an American Airlines DC ten when an engine on the left wing ripped loose. American maintenance procedures were blamed for that when. There are 202 DC ten's now flying in the US fleet united has 55 of them American has the most with 61. And tonight here in Washington we're told the three National Transportation Safety Board investigators have left the city for Sioux City. They will set up their investigation as soon as they arrive.

