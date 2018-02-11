Transcript for This day in history: Nov. 5, 2017

A mass shooting at an American church. A gunman opening fire during a service at the first Baptist Church in Sutherland springs a tiny town just southeast of San Antonio. At least 27 people killed including the pastor's own fourteen year old daughter. Dozens more injured many of them air looked at as you can see to nearby hospitals. FBI special agent snow on the scene at an entire town in shock. As he learned the devastating news this massacre now the deadliest church shooting in America and a fourth deadliest in modern history. Behind Las Vegas Orlando and Virginia attack. We've just learned the president has been briefed several times while overseas in Japan both he and the First Lady expressing condolences joining an entire nation tonight. Asking why we have team coverage on this developing story we start with ABC's Marcus Moore on the scene. Tonight a tiny Texas town the site of a massacre shooting inside a Baptist Church first responders to cynical to see. Those ambulances racing to the first Baptist Church in Sutherland springs Texas. Yeah. Yeah. The forty say it started at about 11:20 this morning when a gunman walked in during Sunday services it opened fire on the congregation. Local case that reporter Erika Hernandez was one of the first on the scene now. A man turned the camera around. Briefly. Here there is and possible mass Catherine. Parents Sutherland claims that Chris back. Neighborhood of forty. It opened fire. Work quickly spreading to the town of less than a thousand people. Damage their hearing. New airline. Helicopters had just landed. Outside the church tears and creeks as people gather awaiting word on loved ones possibly inside. The pastor from a neighboring church or writing to help. We'll know if we're all prepared right now that we can hear names and we're gonna know who want to. And and it's going to be there's going to be devastating a lot of families here. Texas Rangers securing the scene the FBI and the ATF now investigating. As authorities assess the horrifying tolls 27 dead including the pastor's fourteen year old daughter. At least two dozen injured chopper swooped in to airlift victims to nearby hospitals the gunman who opened fire now debt. And Marcus Moore joins us from outside that church market you just reported the shooter is dead and tonight we're learning police had a track him down. That's right top police here were able to attract that my doubts of the north of us here the attorney general confirming that the suspect. Is dead tonight but still so many questions stop. About why this happened here in this small church here in the small Texas town. Marcus Moore reporting live for us tonight.

