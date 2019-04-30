Transcript for Last day to see the remaining 2 giant pandas

I'm reminisce for that here at the San Diego Zoo for the last day to see the giant pandas they're alone can. Which is extended several Hines has ended if they're going back to China his Dallas two months she's a zoo keeper here exact. Tell us about. By you know how old is she elements of. And here. By Ian behind this here is 27 years old and she's been here since she was five we received her on loan in 1986. On the loan was originally for twelve years for a breeding program. Pianist Larry endangered at the time. And we wanted to do was leave kids to help the species and they that's Chinese sense tests by human and them male panda and he had. The beginnings of our breeding program. Fastball it has been an amazing program by Ian has actually had six cubs herself. I'm so and her cabs have had cut so by is actually now a great great grandmother so it's been very successful program. She was the first panda in the United States to have a cubs survived. Past birth so we're really excited. When we have that first cabin now number six her son Shelley Lou is going to be seven in July. And you guys discussing her through this long journey home she's being there for more than two decades what is that's you're seeking to prepare for that. It's a prep buy in for her long journey home of course we are getting all of hurt belongings together and lots of food and bamboo for the cure at. And she's also been working with great training for she's been spending time. I'll be able to take the so long flight home. We also have been giving her rag on the forklift inner crates so we're basically trying to let her. Have access to every noise and many things that will take place on her travels on the issue will be able to adjust to those easily then them be as stressed the stress free trip for her. They'll have an entire staff to care for them on the on their trip and how long exactly is that journey home that journey home can take several hours it can be over and over twenty hours. Actual travel time for these guys so that's it's is it so long trip heading. Home to touching thing about the conservation program and why it's so hard for them to have gone from threatening extinction to. Now vulnerable. With our Chinese colleagues we came up with a research program and we studied everything from reproduction to behavior. Anything we could learn to help protect the species in an all of this information we've been able to get to our Chinese colleagues have been able to apply it. And they've been working hard every there we've been working harder for here and just in 2016. Kansas where. Upgraded from endangered to vulnerable threatened so we're very proud of be a part of that. Spring and you are telling the point that there's only like a 48 hour window once a year. We seem off pandas can get pregnant yet he hindered interesting species. They only breed once a year and they're breeding season is is usually. Late winter early spring. And the females are really only receptive to mail which means they can only actually conceived in about a 48 hour window so. These Guinness have to come together find each other and and made in the in about a 48 hour window and once they've needed that theme now. She's gonna have a gestation or pregnancy lane anywhere from 85 days to a 185 days. So the chances are against them but somehow through this program. You guys have helped at a conservation program has been tremendous and we have so many different people here scientists. Animal behavior Ellis keepers myself nutrition. So everybody's been able to look at that by union watch her. And study and we've been able to. Take that information that we've learned and we're applying it to wild panda panda conservation. Or even in this announced about my union whose son. I think this relationship they've been accidentally happen here for so many years and watching her I got to watch hooker obsessed like that you know watching your kicker up. And them. I'm gonna miss I think most wins when I come in in the morning in her head pops up out of the bedroom door and you know she's waiting for breakfast. And that's one of the things I'm gonna miss the most about her and I think Shelley Lou. Plan. I think Eminem this is baking he. He loves to baker for noon and he loves debate for attention and then but it's I'm thrilled to see that he's gonna get to go back to China as well and then hopefully he'll become a father so that's exciting for us. Do you think we'll see giant pandas here again we're very hopeful that we will get more giant panda thanks so much more work that we still need to be hit his or not. Out of the woods yet by any means but. We're making great strides forward and we want to keep that momentum going and so we're looking forward to hopefully getting another loan in. And falling in love with teamwork and so we're hopeful. Thank you hear while pumping. I'm I mean at food and you're watching ABC news live.

