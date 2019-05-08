Transcript for Dayton mass shooting candlelight vigil

Of that horrific Sheehan in Dayton Ohio nine people were killed and dozens were injured before police killed a shooter as former classmates say he was once suspended from high school. I'm for allegedly making a hit list but this morning the motive for the shooting remains a mystery. The crowd of people at this candlelight vigil in Ohio you showing their frustration with gun violence. Yeah. Governor Mike to one with an erupting multiple times by chance of do something as hundreds gather for the vigil in Dayton. Less than 24 hours earlier a masked gunmen wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire on a busy street nine people were killed including 57 year old Derrick fudge. Thomas Nickels the father of four who's being remembered as a gentle giant. And Lois Oglesby a nursing student who just gave birth to her second child last month. Barry heartbreaking. Scary night. I never really is parent they never really had that it was stolen Diddy he's so close to home. I just wish she would just wake up in a hospital and. Or gunfire erupted early Sunday in Dayton's organ district an area packed with restaurants and bars. The surveillance video shows people running for their lives and police shooting at the suspect. I don't look at BellSouth. Just it's. And in the people's brains. It's ran. The beer. It sounded like a lake. The shots rang out as holly Redmond was walking into a bar. And after taking cover she ran to a wounded Meehan and performed CPR. I have had my hands on it is honestly and and I couldn't get the blood to stop static at tank top on. Thanks pulled my tank top box and I just sat and held the blood and she would do they concussions and I would lean over what my body weight on his. Seeing industries for him and I knew he stuck getting good care. No we can't do NFL long time and I felt really bad kids. We I didn't hate anybody naked. The police chief says officers Kilby alleged shooter within thirty seconds in the first shot. Just 42 year old sister is among the nine victims police are investigating whether her killing was intentional. Again police say the motive for the attack remains unclear more than two dozen other people injured were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

