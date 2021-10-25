DC attorney general calls Jan. 6 riots 'planned'

ABC News’ Deirdre Bolton speaks with DC Attorney General Karl Racine about his lawsuit against two far-right extremist groups for their alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live