DC mayor renames street outside White House ‘Black Lives Matter Plaza’

Muriel E. Bowser on Friday renamed a street outside the White House “Black Lives Matter Plaza” after ordering city crews to paint the message in gigantic yellow letters down 16th Street.
0:55 | 06/05/20

