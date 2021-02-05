Transcript for 3 dead in boat accident off San Diego coast: Officials

What you write on scene. The boat had been. This he broke apart. A forty foot cabin cruiser with more from people on board. The first support from the commercial assistance vessel was before people beauties waved for help. That turned into. Much more people I started getting Osce in analyzing. The scene told about thirty people were to fall in that boat. Three of which were pronounced deceased. We did receive at sixty while the water. So every indication from our perspective is that this was the smuggling vessel is smuggled migrants into the United States legally. We have it confirmed the nationality the people involved. And our agents are with many of them hospital. And the man who we believe was the operator agents are with them and suspected smaller government. In this case is still unfolding. It's was a mass rescue operation that turn into a mass casualty incident here about thirty rescues. When the boat vessel broke up on the brief. Lakers' one out made seven water rescues we had three boats out there. Three person they're too personal water craft out there. We conducted a cliff rescue with our cliff specialty apparatus. And we have one. Major trauma and three CPR's. And the majority of the folks that came in were sent off to different hospitals for a count.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.