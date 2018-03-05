1 dead from E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce, CDC says

The CDC is still advising consumers to avoid all romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona, region.
And the CDC has confirmed the first death and that nationwide E. Coli outbreak involving Romaine lettuce. That death happened in California but the outbreak has been traced to Romaine from Yuma Arizona. It produces 90% of the nation's winter lettuce so far at least 121 cases have been reported in these 25 states. Nearly half those people have been hospitalized with kidney failure. Lawmakers and Iowa have improved the most strict abortion bill in the country the so called heartbeat bill Bloc's most abortions after fetal heartbeat is detected. Which is typically six weeks into the pregnancy. Critics point out that at six weeks most women don't even know they're pregnant has yet the governor has not said whether she plans to sign that bill.

