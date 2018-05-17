2 dead, some critically hurt after school bus full of 5th-graders slams off highway

More
The bus was from East Brook Middle School in Paramus, New Jersey.
2:54 | 05/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 dead, some critically hurt after school bus full of 5th-graders slams off highway

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55243391,"title":"2 dead, some critically hurt after school bus full of 5th-graders slams off highway","duration":"2:54","description":"The bus was from East Brook Middle School in Paramus, New Jersey.","url":"/US/video/dead-critically-hurt-school-bus-full-5th-graders-55243391","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.