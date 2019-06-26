Transcript for 3 dead, including shooting suspect, at Ford dealership

Three people are dead after an apparent case of workplace violence in northern California it happened at a Ford dealership in Morgan Hill near San Jose. A man shot to workers before taking his own life. What employee says the shooter had just been let go from his job at the dealership. Time now for a look at your weather for this Wednesday morning. Good morning we're tracking some more severe storms as we have. Later into our Wednesday primary is north of Kansas City. Into the Dakotas need to watch for damaging wind gusts hail and perhaps some flash flooding is well what some pop up storms into the afternoon across the Ohio River valley. Bigger story for the northeast heat and humidity building we're talking highs into the low nineties in a filly in DC. We've got some big time he coming across the southeast as well near record high temperatures. On tap once again. And AccuWeather meteorologist Adam don't Roselle.

